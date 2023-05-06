Annual Vernon Comic Con is taking place at the Vernon Lodge until 5 p.m.

Darth Vader, stormtroopers, superheroes and many more have gathered for the annual Vernon Comic Con Saturday.

Held at the Vernon Lodge until 5 p.m., the event is a nerd's dream, with everything from comic books to collectibles and everything in between.

“Everyone is coming out in droves,” said Peter Kaz, Comic Con organizer.

There is a cosplayer showcase at 3 p.m. and every 30 minutes Kaz will be “doing a gameshow where I will be giving away some prizes.”

The 501st Legion, from Star Wars, is on hand taking photos by donation with proceeds going to North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society.

“People think Comic Con is about comics, but it is literally 10 per cent about comics,” said Kaz. “There's collectibles, there's artists, there's toys, there's games – there is a plethora of stuff here.

“And if you grew up watching something, you should be here. Whether it was Star Trek, Star Wars, the Six Million Dollar Man, or later on if it was Ninja Turtles, or Pokemon – whatever you are into it's here and you should be here.”