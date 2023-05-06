Okanagan Indian Band officials keeping a close eye on several creeks in the area

Photo: Darren Handschuh Flooding caused extensive damage to a section Parker Cove this week.

With rain falling in the region, Okanagan Indian Band officials are keeping a close eye on several creeks in the area as water levels rise.

On Monday evening, Whiteman's Creek spilled its banks, damaging Falcon Avenue and numerous properties in the Parker Cove area.

Officials said they currently have all the resources they need and they're urging people not to go to the area.

“OKIB Emergency Operations Centre wishes to inform people that for the safety of volunteers and crews, volunteer help is not required at this time. We appreciate the offers of help; however, the situation is developing, and we currently have more than enough assistance,” OKIB said on its Facebook page.

“No additional sandbagging is required. Volunteers could be exposing themselves to potential hazards while impeding the work of OKIB emergency management crews.”

Emergency management staff are now diverting their resources away from the Whiteman's Creek flood and preparing for rising creek levels at five other locations on the Westside.

With 20,000 sandbags in reserve, OKIB officials said emergency management staff have plenty of resources.

RCMP will be patrolling the evacuation area and ensuring people are adhering to the evacuation order, which was expanded Friday.

OKIB Emergency Support Services continues to offer assistance to evacuated residents and is located at #8 Bonneau Road in the New Horizons building.

Currently, 55 households and 100 evacuees have registered with ESS services.

OKIB has delivered 279 dump-truck loads of sand to the Whiteman’s Creek sandbagging station since Monday.

Crews continue to work on log jams along Whiteman’s Creek, above the Westside Road bridge, and dredge the creek to help restore flows to the creek bed with the help of six machines. Three additional machines from the Ministry of Transportation are on site around the clock.

Ministry of Transportation crews continue to work to keep debris jams free of Whiteman’s creek bridge.

OKIB hopes to complete log jam debris removal and mitigation efforts before potential heavy precipitation within the next 72 hours.