Vernon to increase fees, charges for solid waste collection

Waste collection fees in Vernon are going up.

At council's regular meeting, Monday, staff will present a report about increasing fees and charges.

"The solid waste collection contract commenced in 2021 and was for a seven-year term. This contract is for the collection of residential garbage and organics, commercial garbage and recycling, downtown garbage cans and the spring and fall leaf collection," the report states.

Administration has recently completed an annual contract pricing update in consultation with the collection contractor.

Increases are based on pre-negotiated contract terms relating to the consumer price index and fuel rate index built into the contract, the report adds.

The proposed increases, in most cases are less than $1, are required to recover the contract.

The commercial recycling fee has also been updated to reflect the recently negotiated contract rate, the report states.

It should be noted that not all fee increases are equal due to factors such as "common service allocations and hourly contractor labour rates."

The new fees will take effect on the next quarter utility billing period starting July 1.

