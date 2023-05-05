Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off for Greater Vernon Water customers

Photo: File photo

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced late Friday night that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off effective immediately due to increased turbidity.

Customers of Greater Vernon Water (GVW) will be affected by this.

The RDNO said the decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity at the drinking water system intake.

"The increase is due to rain and spring run-off in the Coldstream Creek watershed which then enters in Kalamalka Lake which is an unfiltered water source. Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake," the RDNO said in the news release.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source will notice the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity, and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

the RDNO said staff will notify customers when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.

Updates will be provided at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page here. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe

Any questions can be directed to the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.