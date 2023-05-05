More volunteers, supplies are needed to help Parker Cover residents impacted by floods

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Volunteers are working doggedly to help those impacted by flooding in Parker Cove.

But more help is needed.

Gena Barzan, who operates the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon, said she was contacted by Westside Road residents who helping at Parker Cove and they are in need of bags of ice, Gatorade, shovels, coffee and more manpower.

There is also a need for more grab-and-go food as well as pylons that can be cut and used to fill sandbags.

Barzan said people can drop off items at the thrift store, 3100 a 29th Ave., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and she will deliver them.

For more information on how to donate items, call Barzan at 250-438-0062.