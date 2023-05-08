Criminal code offences up 87.1 per cent in Lumby so far this year

Photo: Contributed

Calls to the RCMP have skyrocketed in Lumby in the first quarter of 2023.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher will present the first quarter report to Vernon city council, which includes all of the North Okanagan.

In Lumby, criminal code calls saw a whopping 87.1 per cent increase. Lumby RCMP also saw an 18.9 per cent increase in calls for service, but a 9.52 per cent drop in property offences.

The report shows calls for service and property offences in Vernon have dropped 3.44 per cent and 10.4 per cent respectively.

Criminal code calls are also down in Vernon by 4.56 per cent. RCMP are reporting criminal code calls for rural Vernon are up 22.4 per cent and property offences jumped 47.2 per cent.

In Coldstream, calls for service and property offences are down 2.5 per cent while criminal code calls dropping 23.9 per cent.

The Downtown Enforcement Unit in Vernon was also kept busy the first three months of the year.

“During this reporting period the Downtown Enforcement Unit liaised with the street-entrenched population, provided referral information and conducted enforcement action. During the course of their duties, DEU executed 78 warrant of arrests and recommended 15 investigations for charge approval,” the report states.

The Vernon North Okanagan Integrated Forensic Identification Section provided investigative assistance for 31 files and identified 14 fingerprints.

IFIS collected 33 friction ridge impressions, 54 DNA swabs, two tool markings and gathered two other type of physical evidence.

During the first quarter, the Police Dog Service assisted Vernon Search and Rescue with lost and overdue people using the back country, either on snowmobile or snow bikes.

PDS attended to 13 calls for service in the rural and 20 calls within Vernon city limits. The PDS handers, as well as a puppy recruit, attended to two elementary schools in the area for show and tells.

To read the full report, click here.