Vernon celebrated the coronation of George VI in 1937

Photo: Museum and Archives of Vernon

Before yesterday, the last time a king was crowned was May 12, 1937, when George VI and his wife Elizabeth ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom and the Dominions of the British Commonwealth.

In Vernon, as was the case across the Commonwealth, the day was met with much pomp and circumstance, with festivities taking place from noon until the wee hours of the following morning.

An estimated 3,000 people thronged downtown for the occasion. Businesses were decorated with flags, bunting and other special coronation decorations, set off nicely by large displays of spring flowers. The chief feature of the day was a parade through Vernon’s main streets, which was under the supervision and direction of celebrated teacher H. K. Beairsto.

The parade formed up on 27th Street, and then was lead by Chief of Police R. N. Clerke, mounted and in uniform, down 30th Avenue. The contingent eventually made their way to Polson Park, where a program began with the unfurling of the Union Jack by a group of Boy Scouts.

The crowd was then welcomed by Mayor E. W. Prowse saying, “I have no doubt that when you saw the glorious sunshine early this morning your hearts swelled in thankfulness.”

In between recitations of the national anthem, hymns and prayers, the Japanese community set off a series of daylight fireworks, the first of which was a large Union Jack.

A gun salute was also performed by the B.C. Dragoons under the watchful eye of Captain J. Stamer.

Marion Baverstock was crowned the new May Queen and a number of young ladies entertained the crown with maypole dances.

Members of the Ukrainian community also performed a series of dances. The program ended with sporting events, including races for children of various ages. These children had travelled from several neighbouring communities and after this busy and exciting day, were served dinner by the Vernon Women’s Institute and the Scottish’ Daughters League.

One other cultural group that made a strong appearance during the Coronation Day festivities was the local Chinese community. While it is unknown whether or not this community felt a particular connection to the new monarchs, they were certainly proud to represent their culture with perhaps the most ornate float of the day, upon which sat a number of young girls and women dressed in traditional regalia.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.