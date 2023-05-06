Vernon museum seeks OK to keep current archive space once new cultural centre built

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is seeking city approval to retain the archive space in its current building once the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is built.

The current site in the downtown Civic Complex dates back to the 1960s and will be replaced by a combined art gallery and museum space in the new cultural centre a block away.

The museum notes the new facility, currently in the design process with a tentative occupancy date of 2026/27, "will not accommodate the current archives of the museum."

The museum says it will require additional space, and is seeking to maintain use of its current archive area.

The current museum facility is identified as additional future space for City of Vernon use.

"As you know, the design process is well underway for the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre. This new facility will include the museum, the public art gallery and presentation/performance space on the assumption the archives will remain in its current location," the museum says in a letter to council.

Maintaining the archives space in its current location "will provide certainty to the museum board and staff" as it downsizes the museum collection before moving to the new site.