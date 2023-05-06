Vernon Pickleball Association seeks city contribution to build expansion

Photo: VPA

The Vernon Pickleball Association is seeking City of Vernon support for a third phase of development at its Marshall Fields site.

The club has grown exponentially since courts were first finished in 2018 and a million-dollar fundraising campaign enclosed them in 2021.

The club has since grown to 950 members with 80,000 player hours per year and is attracting major provincial and national events.

But, that growth has exposed the need for more amenities at the centre.

Topping that list is washrooms.

It's also seeking to add a space housing a reception/administration area and social space where players can hang out.

The club proposes a 2,000-square-foot building estimated to cost $700,000. The club and member would contribute $500,000, and the club is seeking the additional $200,000 from the city.

"In spite of mammoth and unique effort by membership, we need a little city help to finish the project," the club says.

Its members have contributed $1.8 million to create the facility.

The club envisions a construction start this summer to be finished before winter.

"Operating RV toilets (950 members) for another winter is very difficult and expensive," the club says in a presentation to council to be considered Monday.