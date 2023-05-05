Vernon Elks seek city assurance block redevelopment won't impact access

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Elks Club is seeking assurance from the City of Vernon that redevelopment of the block around it won't encroach on its access.

The downtown block is the future home of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre. Most of the block is currently occupied by a city parking lot.

While the centre will be a regional project, the city is providing the land for the project.

The 103-year-old service club is seeking some assurance that access to parking, the loading dock, and wheelchair ramp on the south side of the Elks Hall will be retained.

"This area of our property is of vital importance to the ongoing operation of our hall as a community gathering place and fundraising headquarters," the club says in a letter to council.

Two of three original alley accesses to the block have been eliminated in recent years by creation of the parking lot.

The club "requests assurance from the City of Vernon that no further or additional reductions to our on-site parking, loading dock, and wheelchair ramp access will be undertaken by the City of Vernon as the rest of the block is redeveloped."

The club is working to "steer the perceptions about our organization away from one where our facility ... has the foregone conclusion of the other buildings that used to be on the block."

It also requests that council agree to "formalization" of a fire escape encroachment that extends across its property line by nearly two metres.

"While we understand and applaud the city's efforts at modernizing infrastructure, we feel that we need to mutually acknowledge that the fire escape encroachment and other electrical work carried out during this process was the result of BC Hydro and City of Vernon decisions," the club says.