First phase this year on naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park

Photo: City of Vernon

The first phase of naturalizing Vernon Creek through Polson Park is on schedule to begin construction this year.

A report to city council states work should begin between July and November.

The first phase would span from Highway 97 southeast to the outlet of the duck ponds.

Phase 2 is scheduled for 2024 and will continue southeast to the maintenance bridge crossing at the back of the park.

Naturalizing the creek channel will cause significant short-term disruption in the park.

The concrete channel walls will be removed, and removal of the concrete duck ponds will follow in the second phase.

As well, two creek crossings and several mature trees will be removed to re-establish the floodplain above the main channel.

"Restoration will include adding native riparian plant species along the flood fringe, meandering the creek channel along its current alignment, adding riffle pools and other creek complexities, adding spawning habitat for native fish species (kokanee, trout, sockeye), and adding new pedestrian crossings along with a new multi use pathway along the south bank of the channel," the report states.

The planning process will consider how the park and new/renewed amenities will interact with the newly naturalized creek.

The majority of replanting will be focused on the flood fringe area near the creek.

The naturalization is part of "offsetting requirements" from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for the Upper BX Sediment Pond that was constructed last fall.

The is awaiting a permit from the Ministry of Forests that is required to complete the project.