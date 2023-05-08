What a rush! Vernon's Splashdown waterslides has added three new slides

Photo: Splashdown

Waterslide enthusiasts will be rushing to Splashdown to check out the new slides this summer.

This the largest upgrade the Vernon waterslide park has seen in many years, and it features three new rides.

“The Aqua Rush is hundreds of feet long of colourful slides with thrilling banks and high-speed turns to give you the ultimate rush,” a post on the Splashdown website states.

“The red and green slides are fully enclosed Black Hole slides – not for the faint of heart or claustrophobic. For you speed junkies, jump on the open-flume middle blue lane for a quick drop at blazing speed to the bottom.”

The waterslide park at the north end of Vernon is scheduled to open the last week of June, and tickets are currently on sale.