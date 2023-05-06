Stone centipede can deliver a painful bite

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The stone centipede is about as creepy and crawly as it gets.

And with its many legs, it's one of the scarier-looking creatures out there to those with a fear of bugs.

This two-inch-long centipede was snapped in Vernon.

According to insectidentification.org, the stone centipede is “naturally found outdoors under logs and stones alongside other arthropods like pillbugs.”

They wander indoors, unfortunately, and have been seen in basements, cellars, mudrooms, laundromats and other humid areas.

They are also resilient and difficult to kill.

“Like other centipedes, the long body has a pair of legs at each segment. Like other centipedes, they can move quickly and quietly. The armoured plate that makes up each segment is not rigidly held in place, allowing the centipede to bend as it moves. It has large claw-like pincers and members of this family are known to deliver painful bites to the heels and toes of barefoot people unaware of their presence.”

Handling them is not recommended.

Have you had a close encounter of the bug kind?

Email us a picture to [email protected] and we may feature it on Castanet's Bug of the Week.