River turbidity prompts boil water advisory in Grindrod

Grindrod Water Utility users should boil their water.



The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have issued a boil water notice for homes in the area of the Shuswap River Bridge (see map)



The notice will remain in effect until river turbidity returns to a level that the water treatment plant can treat to drinking water standards and sampling results confirm that it is safe.

Spring melt has increased the clay and silt particles in water entering the treatment plant, which doesn't have the capacity to treat it to standards.



Customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.