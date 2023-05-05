More homes added to Parker Cove flooding evacuation

Photo: OKIB

More homes have been placed under evacuation order at Parker Cove, where Whiteman's Creek spilled its banks this week.

In a Friday afternoon update, the Okanagan Indian Band says as of noon several more homes on Falcon Avenue are now to be evacuated.

The affected addresses are numbers 708, and 131 to 138 Falcon Ave.

Meanwhile, the OKIB has given notice that access to Whiteman's Creek-Granite Forest Service Road is closed.

The closure doesn't impact access to Sugarloaf Forest Service Road, which remains open.

Those using forest service roads should do so with caution, the band says.

"Be advised that there may be instances where an event on a road or bridge has not yet been identified. As always, caution is advised on all roads, and backcountry travellers should be aware of rapidly changing weather and stream flows which may affect road conditions," the band adds.