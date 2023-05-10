Splatsin countersuing Enderby man battling with First Nation over land dispute

Photo: Jon Manchester

An Enderby man who is suing the Splatsin First Nation over a land dispute is now being countersued by the band.

Gary Roberts filed a lawsuit in BC Supreme Court claiming he has a legal right to access a parcel of land in rural Enderby, the driveway to which has been blocked several times.

“Splatsin’s chief and council will be taking immediate steps to resolve this dispute in the coming days,” a statement from Splatsin said.

In 2019, Roberts initiated a lawsuit against Splatsin, claiming the First Nation had been illegally blocking him from accessing his property.

That same year, Roberts asked the court to force Splatsin to allow him to access his property using the access road between the property and Armstrong Haywood Road.

According to the statement, Splatsin responded that the access road is on Splatsin’s reserve and, therefore, Roberts had no right to use the road without Splatsin’s permission.

“The court rejected Gary Roberts’ request and agreed with Splatsin that Mr. Roberts was not permitted to use the access road,” Splatsin said.

To prevent Roberts from using the reserve, Splatsin has countersued him, asserting that Roberts is trespassing on the reserve.

“Splatsin continues to pursue this claim and hopes that it will soon have a decision from the courts regarding this ongoing matter,” the band said.