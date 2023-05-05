Several cabins near Parker Cove undermined, damaged by flooding

Raw sewage was possibly washed into Okanagan Lake by flood waters near Parker's Cove this week.

Multiple cabins have also been damaged.

The flooding started Monday night with a torrent of water from Whiteman's Creek tearing through Parker's Cove, damaging a road and several homes.

South of the lakeside community, water also tore through an area of cabins, damaging several.

A cabin owner tells Castanet the area is now blocked off for safety reasons and the extent of the destruction is not fully known.

“It's absolutely devastating. All of the cabins that go down to the creek, they are all trashed,” the cabin owner said Friday. “We are not allowed to go to our cabin. It's too unsafe. Between my cabin and neighbours cabin there is a great big hole.”

Also impacted by the flood waters were several septic fields and outhouses, the contents of which could have been washed into Okanagan Lake.

“The water went right over the top of our septic field, and my neighbours' and the other neighbours' as well ... We have an outhouse out there, too, and it's gone.”

There are downed trees and water flowing through numerous properties, they added.

Castanet has reached out to the Okanagan Indian Band's Emergency Operations Centre for more information.