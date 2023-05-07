Armstrong Metalfest announces 2023 lineup

Photo: Facebook

The North Okanagan will be trembling to the thunderous sounds of the Armstrong MetalFest this summer with a lineup that includes some of the biggest in the industry.

The 2023 edition promises to be an eclectic earth-shaking event with bands from across Canada and beyond.

The lineup for the July 14-15 event Hassen Arena in Armstrong features Los Angeles thrashers Warbringer, San Francisco tech-death giants Fallujah, festival alumni Spokane's Enterprise Earth, and Los Angeles' The Zenith Passage, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft and extreme metallers Vale of Pnath.

Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions Striker are also among the 28 bands performing at the two-day extreme music festival.

"Our team has crafted the biggest lineup the festival has ever seen,” said Jessie Valstar, general manager/co-founder. “Six international acts alongside some of Canada's best. We are looking forward to seeing the streets of Armstrong busy with metalheads from all over. We are straight up getting ready for the biggest year yet. Our pre-sale tickets before the lineup announcement have been the highest of any year since we started."

Last year was the most successful event to date, with the festival's highest attendance on record along with it marking its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Since 2009, West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the North Okanagan.

Each year up to 700 metalheads from Canada and the US descend on the picturesque Okanagan Valley where they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal as possible over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts and catching up with their metal family.

For more information and a list of the full lineup, click here.