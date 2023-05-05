Village of Lumby urges preparation for possible flooding as heavy rain forecast

Photo: Richard Rolke

Lumby is the latest community to alert residents in low-lying areas of the potential for flooding this weekend.

Residents around Bessette Creek and Duteau Creek are urged to prepare for rising water levels.

The village is monitoring weather notifications taking steps to mitigate and prepare for flooding as forecasts call for thunderstorms and rain starting today and continuing into the weekend.

Up to 30 millimetres of rain is possible in some areas.

Residents should check outdoor spaces and remove items that may be carried downstream and create blockages in creeks. Remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.

Sand and sandbag stations have been set up at 2250 Shields Ave., across from the Lumby Curling Club and 1910 Faulkner Ave., at the entrance to Monashee Family Park.

Water levels may rise quickly, and the public is encouraged to stay clear of creek banks, says emergency program co-ordinator Melanie Wenzoski.