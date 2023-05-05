Photo: Contributed

A temporary detour is planned for a portion of Longacre Drive for the next couple months, as crews conduct water and sewer upgrades in the area.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, Longacre Drive will be closed to through traffic between Apollo Road and Longacre Place. Local traffic will still be able to access residences in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by July 21. These timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.