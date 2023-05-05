Vernon woman recounts details of frightening encounter

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon woman is warning others after a scary incident in the north end of the city.

AJ Wilkinson says she was riding a scooter home from work along 29th Street Thursday afternoon when the encounter happened.

"I was off the sidewalk when I had seen a man who didn't look too happy,” Wilkinson said. “I was on the right hand side of the road. He was walking on my far right, I didn't expect him to walk on the far left side of the sidewalk and dead stop my scooter to scream at me," Wilkinson wrote in a post Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page.

Wilkinson says she had headphones on with music loud enough that she couldn't hear the man yelling at her.

"I got scared and said 'back off or I'll call the cops,'" Wikinson wrote.

She says the man kept coming at her, so she took out her phone.

That's when she claims the man knocked the phone out of her hand, pushed her and yelled at her.

Wilkinson called 911 and praised RCMP for arriving in less than two minutes.

"Rave to the RCMP for showing up within two minutes. Thank you for making me feel safe and helping me in my time of need," she wrote.

Wilkinson says she made the incident public to make others aware.

"No one, and I mean no one, should feel the way I felt and no one should have to feel scared like that," she said.

Wilkinson says the man was arrested at the scene, and she is planning to press charges.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for comment.