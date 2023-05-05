City of Vernon urges residents to make plans in event of emergency

Photo: Darren Handschuh

With floods in the region and an unseasonable heat wave drying out area mountains, the City of Vernon is urging residents to be prepared for emergencies.

May 7-13 is Emergency Preparedness Week across Canada. This year, the theme is: Be Prepared. Know Your Risks.

“Emergency preparedness starts with understanding the potential risk associated with your location and using this information to customize your emergency plan and mitigation strategies,” says Sue Saunders, Vernon’s Emergency Program co-ordinator.

The city will hold an information session Monday at the Okanagan College lecture theatre to help residents identify, mitigate and prepare for potential emergencies. The session will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Speakers will include:

Fire Chief David Lind, Vernon Fire Rescue Services

Wes Brassard, Vernon Fire Rescue Services FireSmart co-ordinator

Greg Moy, Government Relations, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada manager

Sue Saunders, Vernon Fire Rescue Services Emergency Program co-ordinator,

“If every household, business, and neighbourhood takes the time to learn about the hazards, takes steps to reduce the risk, develops an emergency plan, and prepares the resources they will likely need during an emergency, our community will be more resilient to disasters,” says Saunders.

The presentations will discuss a variety of risks including flooding and wildfires.

“There are simple, practical things people can do to FireSmart their properties and reduce their risk from wild land urban interface fires (wildfires),” says Brassard.

Learn more about emergency preparedness plans and other steps here.