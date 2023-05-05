Armstrong braces for flooding, restricts water use

Photo: City of Armstrong

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The City of Armstrong has activated Stage 2 water conservation restrictions to prevent any strain on municipal water supply and to mitigate water treatment plant conditions due to runoff, significant rains, and a possible increase in temperatures forecast this weekend.

The restrictions forbid use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns and gardens, washing of driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables may be watered by hand on the odd-even address system, between 7 a.m.-11 a.m. and 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables can be watered by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

The restrictions apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie specified areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne water districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

Armstrong remains on Stage 1 measures year-round.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

The City of Armstrong is notifying residents in low lying areas around Meighan and Deep Creeks to be prepared for possible flooding.

The city says residents should prepare for water levels to rise as snow melt continues and potentially heavy rain is forecast this weekend.

"In order to prepare for potential flooding, residents should do a check of their outdoor space and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creek culverts," emergency program co-ordinator Warren Smith says.

Now is the time to remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.

"The city is monitoring weather notifications and provincial recommendations and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within our community," says Smith.

Forecasts show potential thunderstorms with rain starting today and continuing into the weekend. Up to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in some areas.

"During a rain event, water levels can rise quickly, the city is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure."

Sandbag stations have been set up next to the public works yard at 2950 Patterson Ave. and at the head of the Van Diest Trail on Pleasant Valley Road.