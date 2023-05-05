Armstrong braces for flooding as heavy rain forecast

Photo: City of Armstrong

The City of Armstrong is notifying residents in low lying areas around Meighan and Deep Creeks to be prepared for possible flooding.

The city says residents should prepare for water levels to rise as snow melt continues and potentially heavy rain is forecast this weekend.

"In order to prepare for potential flooding, residents should do a check of their outdoor space and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creek culverts," emergency program co-ordinator Warren Smith says.

Now is the time to remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.

"The city is monitoring weather notifications and provincial recommendations and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within our community," says Smith.

Forecasts show potential thunderstorms with rain starting today and continuing into the weekend. Up to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in some areas.

"During a rain event, water levels can rise quickly, the city is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure."

Sandbag stations have been set up next to the public works yard at 2950 Patterson Ave. and at the head of the Van Diest Trail on Pleasant Valley Road.