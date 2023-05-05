Vernon students competing for scholarships

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Jarett Molitwenik with her pottery project

Pottery, drawing, tote bags and more!

That’s just some of what Vernon’s Grade 12 students were showcasing Thursday evening at the Vernon District Scholarship Showcase and Competition.

The event continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Recreation Centre, and is free for all to attend.

Students chose an area of interest and set up booths to share their talents and learning.

“We got to choose whatever we wanted to do, some people built websites, some people have done sports. There's couple people who have done sewing projects, too,” said Jarett Molitwenik, a participating student.

They are competing to win scholarships, with winners receiving $1,250 from the Ministry of Education and Childcare.

“I'm just trying to go for a booth that kind of looks like my pottery studio,” said Molitwenik about showcasing her pottery work.

“I wanted it to resemble a homey and minimalistic kind of my style, and put my heart out there instead of an over the top kind of thing.”

She started pottery in October as part of her capstone project. Molitwenik will be attending the University of Alberta next year to get her psychology degree.

Connor Jones will be going into the sciences, but set a drawing booth up, saying he loves art and “it’s an interesting hobby."

“It’s really exciting. I mean, everybody's doing a great job. And I'm just glad that I stuck with it,” said Jones.

Annie Beckedorf focused on tote bags as an homage to her grandmother who taught her to sew. She says the project taught her a little bit about business as well, because she sold the bags to her classmates.

Being in her final year of high school, Beckedorf said she wanted to use this project to sum of her time in school.

“So the message on these bags that I made is about just being okay with disagreeing with people,” explained Beckedorf. “It's not something that we have to fight against, and that’s okay.”

She’ll be heading to Okanagan College and says she hopes to become an early childhood educator.

Students are hopeful that they will be the ones to receive a scholarship.

“I feel confident in my work. But there's a lot of big competition here,” said Beckedorf.

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Connor Jones at his drawing booth