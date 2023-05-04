More evacuations being issued by OKIB

Photo: OKIB

More evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the OKIB.

On Thursday afternoon more properties have been told to leave immediately. The following properties are now under evacuation orders: 130 Deer Street, 114 Elk Street and 53 Lakeshore Drive.

On May 1 an evacuation order was issued by Okanagan Indian Band due to immediate danger to life and safety from the flooding of Whiteman’s Creek.

Evacuees are being told to shut off all gas and electric appliances, close all windows and doors and gather critical items like medicine.

They should register at 12420 Westside Road, adjacent to the OKIB administration building.