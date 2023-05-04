Crankworx returns to SilverStar Mountain Resort this summer

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort is once again hosting the Crankworx Summer Series.

This is the fourth time the multi-stop, international mountain biking festival has stopped at the Vernon resort.

“We are very excited to give riders, both amateur and pro, a chance to compete here at SilverStar, and of course to showcase the world’s best men and women riders at our Slopestyle course,” says Ian Jenkins, SilverStar's director of marketing.

SilverStar is hosting the second stop of the series Aug. 4 to 6.

The tour will also be going to Horseshoe Bike Park in Ontario and Empire 47 and Sentiers du Moulin in Quebec.

Registration is now open for all three stops.

In 2020, SilverStar hosted the first Summer Series, a made-for-TV race series for B.C. pros. It also hosted World Tour racing in 2021 and Crankworx Summer Series Canada 2022.

“The slopestyle course designed by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff will once again bring out some of the top riders to throw down, as a gold-Level event on the FMB World Tour,” the resort says.

Each stop will have Crankworx-calibre racing like dual slalom, bronze-, silver- and gold-level slopestyle and downhill events. SilverStar will host a freeride mountain bike gold-level men’s slopestyle competition.

A Cranworx first is happening at SilverStar, as well, with a freeride mountain bike silver-level women’s slopestyle event.

“We’re thrilled to be building another piece in the sport pathway for women in slopestyle with the introduction of a Crankworx-first FMB silver-level women’s slopestyle event,” said Darren Kinnaird, managing director of Crankworx Events.

“This stepping stone is an important milestone for the sport, and we’re excited to provide women with more access to Crankworx FMB Slopestyle World Championships courses.”

More than $60,000 in prizes will be awarded across the three stops. The summer series will award the top three series overall leaders for women and men. Winners, not prequalified, will receive a reserved entry spot to Crankworx Whistler 2024.

“I think the summer series is an amazing opportunity for lots of younger riders to make a name for themselves,” said Bas van Steendbergen, 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada overall men’s leader.

Crankworx was born in Whistler in 2004 and brings together mountain bikers of all ages and abilities to compete at various events.