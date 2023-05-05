Westside Road residents are rallying around Parker Cove residents after flood

Friends, family and total strangers are rallying around Parker Cove residents after flood waters tore through the Westside Road community.

Dozens of people braved an unseasonable heat wave to help fill sandbags as concerns of more flooding remained high.

The sandbagging station has been set up near the entrance to Parker Cove as has an impromptu tent with food and water for the volunteer helpers.

“This is devastating what's going on with people's homes, but those of us who haven't been affected directly have come together to try and help out those who have,” said Parker Cove resident Michelle Hickey. “It's been a lot of stress for some folk, and a lot of coming together for others.”

Residents from up and down Westside Road have made their way to Parker Cove to help however they can.

“Those folks that are unable to to help with the actual sandbagging have been providing food and a barbecue, somebody cooked a big brisket. It's really been fantastic how everybody has come together,” she said.

Scotty Van Dam recently moved to the area from Ontario and was stunned by the damage he saw and by the response of North Okanagan residents.

“It looks like a bomb went off on that street,” Van Dam said. “I've never seen water gushing like that.”

Van Dam called the response from Westside Road residents “amazing."

“I have never seen anything like it. I think this has brought the community together and people are getting to know each other. It's amazing to see how people are coming together and lending a helping hand, even people who aren't super affected by all of this, they are just out here helping,” Van Dam said.