PENSAR assists with helicopter rescue from Enderby Cliffs

Photo: PENSAR

Penticton Search and Rescue's heli crew was called in to help evacuate a seriously injured climber from the Enderby Cliffs Thursday morning.

Vernon Search and Rescue requested the assistance after members hiked into the cliffs area Wednesday evening in response to an emergency call.

The VSAR team located the subject after 10 p.m., but couldn't move him due to his injuries and location.

They stayed with the subject and called in an air evacuation for first light.

The VSAR team provided advanced medical aid while waiting for the daylight evacuation.

PENSAR's helicopter team mobilized at 4 a.m. and launched the rescue at first light arriving in Enderby about 6:15 a.m.

The subject was airlifted out to a waiting ambulance.

The heli crew then returned to transfer the VSAR team off the mountain.