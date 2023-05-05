Vernon housing collaboration aims to attract more doctors to the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A unique workforce housing project is helping to bring more doctors to the North Okanagan.

More than 20,000 people in the region don’t have a family doctor – and the medical residency program launching in 2024 aims to change that.

The workforce housing project will provide housing for four family medicine residents in 2024, with plans to bring more to the area the following year.

It's a partnership between Community Futures North Okanagan and local developer AIM Development and Management.

The project "will support a critically challenged sector of our economy that affects thousands of residents," says Community Futures executive director Leigha Horsfield.

With persistent physician shortages, family practices and walk-in clinics have growing waitlists that put additional pressure on emergency departments and all health-care services.

"The residency program is a great thing for our community. Other sites across the province continue to see residency programs as one of the strongest recruitment tools to get family doctors trained and practising in their region," says Dr. Travis Allen, site director of the family residency program.

The project hopes to retain at least six family doctors through outreach and incentives.

"Given the extreme housing shortage, the goal of this project is to create housing that supports the health sector and provides a ready-made landing place for medical residents," says Horsfield.

AIM purchased the home on 25th Street in Vernon and subdivided the property into three lots.

Owner Ian Murphy says the current home will remain on the property and two new homes will be built, each with a suite, to provide housing for six residents.

Connected through the City of Vernon's economic development office, Murphy agreed to sell the lots to Community Futures at a discount and manage the construction.

"This project aligns with our goal of creating attainable housing for our community," says Murphy, whose company has created housing for 32 families from five single-family properties in the past eight years.

"Access to healthcare affects us all," he says. "We hope everybody sees this project the way we do: a development with a real purpose and benefit to our community."

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2024.

The project is the first of its kind in the North Okanagan.

Meanwhile, Community Futures is looking for additional partners and sponsors to help complete the project. Contact Community Futures at 250-545-2215.