Hike for Hospice is back in Vernon

Photo: Hike for Hospice

Hike for Hospice is taking place at Silver Star Mountain Resort this year.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is partnering with Silver Star Mountain for the fundraising event.

It will be raising funds for hospice and palliative care organizations in Vernon. Hikers, bikers, and strollers of all abilities are encouraged to collect pledges and attend the fundraiser.

“Getting outside and exercising is great for the mind and soul. We’re proud to be chosen as the host venue for this year’s Hike for Hospice,” said Ginny Scott, Silver Star Mountain Resort local sales manager.

The event will take place at Silver Star resort on June 25th, to register online, click here.

Attendees will be able to choose from different, circular, trails based on their abilities and if they’re walking or biking. The distance will also be based on walking or running, as well on preference.

Refreshments and entertainment will be set up both before and after the walk. There will be opening remarks from guest speakers and a warm-up before starting the routes.

“NOHS [North Okanagan Hospice Society] is very excited to partner with Silver Star Mountain Resort for this years Hike for Hospice,” said Lisa Matthews, executive director of North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The setting is spectacular and there are trails for every level of ability. We have added a corporate challenge, and trophies for the best costumes for teams and pets.”

The best dressed team will get a prize and so will the best dressed pet. The corporate challenge will have coworkers raise funds as a team with the top raisers getting a trophy.

The event takes place during Silver Star’s opening weekend. It’s part of a national fundraising campaign hoping to raise money for local hospice organizations. All funds raised for the Vernon event will remain in the community.

The campaign ends July 16 of this year, people are welcome to participate as a team or an individual, or even virtually.