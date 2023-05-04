'Severe flooding' possible as weather shift to bring weekend rains

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

Significant flooding is possible this weekend across the Southern Interior.

In a provincial briefing Thursday afternoon, officials told British Columbians for a situation that has yet to peak.

That comes as residents of Parker's Cove on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve, in Cache Creek and Grand Forks deal with destructive flooding events.

Whiteman's Creek remains under flood warning as does Cache Creek. Most of the rest of the Southern Interior is under flood watch, with the Armstrong and South Shuswap under a high streamflow advisory.

The flood watch includes the Salmon River around Falkland and Salmon Arm, as well as creeks around Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.

Tributaries around Splatsin First Nation, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby and surrounding areas have also been added to the high streamflow advisory area.

The BC River Forecast Centre expects the current hot weather to end today, but centre head Dave Campbell told Thursday's briefing that the "very rapid transition into spring" will see additional challenges this weekend with moderate to heavy rainfall across the Southern Interior.

This will "exacerbate existing flooding conditions," he said.

Forecasts indicate the potential for 15-30 millimetres of rain in some areas.

"Rapid snowmelt has been observed throughout the region in response to the extended period of heat.

Rivers have been rising in response to elevated snowmelt runoff," the centre says.

Flows on Whiteman's Creek above Bouleau Creek are likely in excess of 10-year to 20-year flows. On the Salmon River at Falkland, flows are exceeding the 10-year flow, the centre says.

Current flows in the Okanagan are approaching the two-year flow in most areas, with some rivers approaching five-year flows.

Severe flooding is possible in areas that receive high rainfall amounts. Peak river levels are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's a dynamic situation that is quickly evolving," Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said during Thursday's livestream.