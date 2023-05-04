Half a million tulips blooming for festival's second year in Spallumcheen

Photo: Contributed

The Bloom Tulip Festival opens the gates on its second season today in the North Okanagan.

Warm weather has seen more than half a million rainbow-coloured tulips bloom on the Spallumcheen farm.

"With warmer spring temperatures here and a beautiful week of weather ahead, the conditions are ideal and our tulips are starting to bloom," says founder Alexis Szarek.

"We're excited to welcome our visitors to stroll through our beautiful fields, take photos, pick flowers, and enjoy the sights and sounds of our magical spring festival."

This year's event has double the number of tulips.

Highlights include a U-pick field, flower stand, live music, local food trucks and special events including paint nights May 5 and 12), yoga in the tulips (May 10 and 17), horse drawn carriage rides on weekends, and package deals with Farmstrong Cidery and Wild Oak Café.

The festival continues until May 27.

Tickets can be purchased online at bloomflowerfestivals.com, with a limited amount available at the gate.

The farm is located at 5050 Knob Hill Rd., Spallumcheen.

Bloom Flower Festivals was founded by Szarek, a third-generation tulip farmer who previously hosted the Abbotsford Tulip Festival.