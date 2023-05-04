Appeal to be released from psychiatric hospital dismissed in wake of Vernon child abduction attempt

Photo: UBC

A Vernon woman has failed again in a bid to end her continued confinement at B.C.'s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital for grabbing a child on a Vernon transit bus in 2016.

Gabriel Hunter Gibson was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder for grabbing the four-year-old boy, claiming he was her son.

The bus driver and other passengers intervened to return the boy to his great-grandmother.

Gibson was found guilty in 2018 of attempting to remove a child against the will of a parent or guardian and of assault.

A 2020 appeal was previously rejected in 2021, and a three-judge BC Court of Appeal panel unanimously dismissed another attempt May 2 in Vancouver.

Gibson appealed a BC Review Board decision to continue her confinement at the Coquitlam hospital.

However the judges found the Review Board "came to a reasonable conclusion on the evidence and made no error in its disposition of the matter."

Gibson has an extensive history of psychiatric illness and of involvement with the criminal justice system.

Although her "situation has improved, somewhat, in the last year," court documents showed Gibson tested positive for methamphetamines on three drug screens while in custody, and there were two incidents in which she struck or punched other people.

"Most concerning, Ms. Gibson continues to have delusions that she has children who are missing. She has, in the past, acted on such delusions," and "shortly before the Review Board hearing, she contacted the Ministry of Child and Family Development to seek assistance in finding her son and getting him back. The evidence is clear that she does not, in fact, have a son."

Gibson continues to deny the offence and "goes back and forth in terms of acknowledging that she suffers from mental illness," the judges wrote.

Her doctor said Gibson continues to pose a high risk of violence and that she should remain in custody with a high level of supervision.

Gibson had sought to be discharged, proposing she would live independently in Vernon, in a hotel or apartment.

"She did not provide any realistic proposals as to how she would cope with independent living," the court ruled.

The appeal was dismissed.