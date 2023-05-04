Man charged in Coldstream arson re-elects to be tried by judge and jury

Photo: File photo

The man charged in an arson fire that destroyed a Coldstream home has re-elected to be tried by judge and jury.

Matthew Eric Mason is charged in the January 2022 blaze that left a sprawling home on Hawthorne Place a pile of smoking rubble.

He had originally elected to be tried by judge alone.

Mason re-elected a Supreme Court trial by judge and jury, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirms.

He will next appear in court May 24, for a preliminary inquiry.

Meanwhile, Mason was also recently convicted of criminal harassment from an unrelated 2021 incident involving his ex-wife.