OKIB widens evacuation area at Parker's Cove as flooding leaves dangerous conditions

Photo: OKIB

The evacuation area has been extended again at Parker's Cove after Whiteman's Creek spilled its banks Monday night.

The Okanagan Indian Band extended an evacuation order for a second time Wednesday evening to include beachfront properties between Raven Road and 209 Saskatoon Rd.

The flooding, which subsided significantly Wednesday, sent torrents of water rushing through the neighbourhood on Tuesday, heavily damaging roads and undermining some homes.

Non-emergency personnel are advised to stay away from the area as flood waters "have been undermining land and undercutting sizeable trees in the area, causing uncontrolled falls," the OKIB says.

"While flow levels were reduced for some of the day (Wednesday), the EOC would like to remind residents in the area that conditions can change rapidly, including land instability, flood water flow levels and water depth."

Residents in the evacuation area who have not left their homes stay in the vicinity is at their own risk, the band advises.

OKIB staff continue to monitor creek systems on the reserve and work towards mitigation measures.

People are advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks, avoid using the lake in the area or hiking near the creek.

Meanwhile, Westside Road at Whiteman's Bridge is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic while crews continue to clear debris out of the creek bed.