Okanagan College opens doors and possibilities for local students

Tracey Prediger

More than 450 secondary students from Armstrong, Lumby and Vernon took Okanagan College up on their invitation to see what the school can offer them.

“It gives them an opportunity to see more of what’s out there,” says Ms Woolnough who teaches foods at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong.

“A lot of students know of a few jobs. They know what their parents do, they know what their friend's parents do…this is a good introduction into the window of possibilities for them after high school,” Woolnough says.

For some students like Brendan Elder who already has aspirations of attending UBCO’s engineering program, he learned what marks he’ll have to make to be accepted. “60% is not that scary for me, but i’ve never taken pre-calculus grade 11 and 12 before so.”

Students were allowed to attend three workshops of their choice, learning more about anything from arts and business, to trades, to health care.

As the new operations managers for the college, this is Tarunjit Jassar’s first time coordinating Experience Okanagan College for the students.

“It’s really nice to see the energy flowing into the college with young fresh minds,” says Jassar.

Not only did students learn about the courses offered, they also were given information about scholarships and other programs that would offer financial support.

Myah Reynolds has her post secondary sights on a culinary career but signed up for criminology and health care sessions. She was surprised to find out the high cost of learning for some fields can be subsidized through sponsorships, “The Health Care lady told us all about how they can pay for you.”

While many students in attendance are more than familiar with O.C’s sports field, many have never ventured inside the campus. “I’ve seen this place a lot and played sports here, but I’ve never walked across the bridge” says Jeremy Peterson who is taking his time deciding what career path he’ll choose.

Jassar was encouraged by the excitement the students brought with them, “They have their ambitions and their ideas and what we want to show them is that at O.C., we can make that possible.”