Vernon Friends of the Library used book sale returns Thursday to Saturday

Photo: Vernon Friends of the Library

Book lovers will get the chance to shop 30,000 books this weekend.

It’s the annual Vernon Friends of the Library used book sale.

The non-profit has been taking donations since October in preparation for the event, Thursday to Saturday at the Vernon Curling Club.

With profits down because of the pandemic, the group has introduced an early bird sale. Eager buyers can pay $5 and shop from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“It's the biggest book sale in the North Okanagan,” says Lynn Wills, president of Friends of the Library... "40% goes to the (Okanagan) regional libraries, 60% goes to our own library.”

The money is used for non-budget things, she says, like specialized furniture, decorations for the kids department, plants, and adult programming.

Books will cost $2 for adult books and $1 for children's. A silent auction will also be held on a set of Elvis books.

“We still think it's a good recycling venture, no matter what amount of money we make,” says Wills.

The event is fully run by volunteers and is the biggest sale the group puts on.

Hours are 12-3 p.m. on Thursday, 3-9 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.