City of Vernon closely watching creeks as freshet raises flooding fears

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is actively monitoring creek levels and provincial snowpack reports as spring runoff swells waterways.

Creek levels throughout the city may be fluctuating, the city warns.

Staff are making regular checks of infrastructure that could be impacted by increased water levels, such as low-lying roads, culverts, outfalls, bridges and storm retention structures.

"The water level and creek flow has started to increase along Upper and Lower BX Creeks and in Vernon Creek; however, at this time, all three creeks have additional capacity available," says city utilities manager Sean Irwin.

"Utility crews have removed sediment from the two sediment basins located on BX Creek, and the city is closely monitoring the weather and snow melt conditions in higher elevations."

"Every year, we monitor snowpack melt along with seasonal spring rains, as together these factors can result in excessive volume entering the natural water systems," says emergency program co-ordinator Sue Saunders.

"If the forecast holds sudden and prolonged high temperatures or heavy precipitation, the risk of flooding can increase. Creek levels can rise rapidly, and those with properties near the creeks, or with historic risk of flooding are encouraged to consider their level of preparedness."

Private property owners are reminded they are responsible for protecting their property.

Sand and sandbags are available at the City of Vernon operations building Pleasant Valley Road gate.