Polson Park pond stocked with trout for weekend kids fishing event

Chelsey Mutter

Polson Park's pond was stocked with 1,000 fish on Wednesday.

It’s part of the kids free fishing weekend put on by the Kalamalka Fly Fishers’ Society.

Freshwater Fisheries deleivered the rainbow trout.

“Last Sunday we actually drained the pond and we used fire hoses to clean out a year's worth of whatever fell to the bottom,” said Ron Reitsma with the Fly Fishers Society.

The free kids event takes place Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Kids can either bring their own equipment, if they want, or we supply everything – the rod, the bait, everything for them,” said Reitsma.

“And they can catch and keep two fish per day, per child.”

The event is open for children aged four to 14.

Reitsma says this is the biggest event the club puts on. It takes nearly every club member to organize, and everyone involved is a volunteer.

“We will clean the fish, and bag the fish, so mom doesn’t have to do anything but take them home and cook them,” said Reitsma.

The event is always held on the first weekend in May. Any later in the year, and there wouldn’t be volunteers, joked Reitsma, everyone would be out fishing themselves.

Reitsma says parents have told him this is where they caught their first fish, and they brought their kids to experience the same thing.