Armstrong-Spallumcheen's best set to shine at Community Excellence Awards

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its Community Excellence Awards.

A record number of nominees were put forward this year, with more than 100 businesses, organizations, employees and/or volunteers nominated in nine categories – many with more than one nomination.

This year's nominees are:

Rising Star: Country Manor Kitchen, Fieldnotes Market, Happi Dani Tea, HT Asian Market, Interior Fire Mitigation, McLeod Electric, Muri Floral & Décor, Prato Photo, PV BlVD Coffee, Re/Max Armstrong, Udderly Ice Cream, Wood Mountain Naturals

Micro Business of the Year: Armstrong Carpet Care, Beacon Electric, Blue Grass Farm, Extreme Auto Detailing, Frosted Tier Cakes, Full Circle Memory Beads, Happi Dani Tea, Joyce’s Autographics, Las Margaritas Roasting, Mortgage Architects – Karen Lesser, Rhythm Productions, Saddle Up Magazine, Sea Stars Kids Boutique, Seed Computers, Sunridge Designs, Sweet Love Soaps, Tekamar Mortgages – Chris Heidt, Vintage Tattoo

Small Business of the Year: Armstrong Accounting, Armstrong Dental Clinic, Armstrong Flower & Gift Shop, Armstrong Physiotherapy, Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating, Final Touch, Fortune Creek Kennels, Gathering Grounds Thrift Store & Express Printing, Heritage Kitchen, Hill Environmental, Monashee Outdoors, North Valley Contracting, Okanagan Bike Co., OK Tire – Armstrong, Patricia Paterson Accounting, Pleasant Valley Quilting, Royal Canadian Antique Post, TNJ Plumbing & Heating, Twisted Purl Yarn Studio, Wild Oak Café, Willco Law, Your Dollar Store with More Armstrong

Mid-Size Business of the Year: Armadillo Trailers, Armstrong Optometry, Armstrong Pharmacy & Wellness, Armstrong Veterinary Clinic, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Armstrong, Farmstrong Cider Co., Fieldstone Organics, Heaton Place Retirement Centre, Overlander Golf & Event Centre, Overlander Restaurant, Swanson Mountain Fitness, The Village Cheese Co., Valley First Credit Union, Vantage One Credit Union

Corporate Business of the Year: Armstrong Regional Cooperative, Askews Foods Armstrong, Chapman Industries, Hytec – A Kohler Company, McDonalds – Armstrong, Nor-Val, Okanagan Restoration, Rancho Vignola, Shepherd’s Home Hardware & Outdoor Living Centre, Tolko

Employee of the Year: Colton Syrota – Farmstrong Cider Co., Darryl Davis – Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Emma Hanson – Wild Oak Café, Fallon Larter – Country Manor Kitchen, Heather Stewart – Country Manor Kitchen, Lark Lindholm – Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Megan Hunter – Farmstrong Cider Co., Natalie Sinnott – Swanson Mountain Fitness, Sarah Scott – PV Blvd Coffee, Sarah Smedley – The Higher Path, Tanji Woloshyn – VantageOne Credit Union

Revitalization & Innovation Award: Armstrong Kin Club, Askews Armstrong, Bloom Flower Festivals, Caravan Farm Theatre, City of Armstrong, Hill Environmental, Interior Fire Mitigation, Muri Floral & Décor, Purple Springs Nursery, Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Wood Mountain Naturals

Hospitality & Tourism Award: Armstrong Farmers Market, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Bloom Flower Festivals, Blue Grass Farms, Caravan Farm Theatre, CC Bloom Flower Farm, Farmstrong Cider Co., Frugal Frocks, Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Horse Drawn Okanagan, Interior Provincial Exhibition, Sparrow Grass Field & Flower, The Village Cheese Co., Twisted Purl Yarn Studio

Organization of the Year: Armstrong Curling Club, Armstrong Farmers Market, Armstrong Garden Club, Armstrong Kin Club, Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary ‘The Bargain Bin’, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society, BC Small Wetlands Association, Haugen Healthcare Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35 Armstrong

The 2023 Citizen of the Year will also be announced during a Woodstock-themed event at Farmstrong Cider Co., on May 11.

"We will be recognizing the best in our community – local businesses and community members that have demonstrated a pursuit for excellence in service and innovation," says Lori Shepherd, chamber president.

The awards "are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the dynamic and diverse group of people who make an important contribution to the quality of life we enjoy in Armstrong and Spallumcheen," adds executive director Patti Noonan.

"We are pleased with the record number of nominations this year, but more so, the amount of thought put into some of the submissions."

A fundraiser will also be held to support the Peter Rotzetter Young Entrepreneur Bursary, which will also be awarded that evening.