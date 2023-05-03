Sandbag stations set up in Vernon, Lumby, Enderby

Photo: RDNO

Three self-serve locations have been set up for sand and sandbags to help homeowners with flood prevention measures in the North Okanagan.

They are at:

City of Enderby Public Works Department, 2308 McGowan St., Enderby

Parking lot between Lumby Curling Rink and Pat Duke Arena, 2270 Shields Ave., Lumby

City of Vernon Public Works Yard, 1900-48 Ave., Vernon. Access at the back gate on Pleasant Valley Road.

"As freshet begins, we encourage residents to consider their flood risk and prepare accordingly. Don't wait for the water to come – make your emergency plan today," says Regional District of North Okanagan spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

Property owners are responsible for flood protection on their own property and are encouraged to plan ahead.

Spring flooding can typically occur due to snowmelt and heavy rainfall.

"On average, it takes two people about one hour to fill and place 100 sandbags, which is enough for a wall one foot high and 20 feet long," says Gregerson.

The sandbag station are self-serve venues – remember to bring your own shovel.



Anyone working near creeks, streams or rivers should use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast-moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.