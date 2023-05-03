Vernon job fair sees employers eager to hire - flexibility is key

Photo: Jon Manchester

Flexibility is the key for both employers and workers amid the ongoing labour shortage.

"This is not something that is going away," Johanna Currie with WorkBC said Wednesday at the NexusBC Job Fair.

"We continue to see people looking for flexibility in their work."

The issue will only grow as more and more baby boomers retire and not enough candidates are available to replace them.

Currie says employers are "getting creative" to fill the gap – hiring mature workers, part-timers, offering flexible hours or work from home.

The problem is particularly acute in the Okanagan, where 55% of the population is either over 55 or under 14, leaving a smaller percentage of working-age residents.

"There aren't enough job seekers to fill the gap – there are three employees available for every four who retire," said Currie.

Lee Brinkman with NexusBC said that's reflected in the 42 actively recruiting employers who had booths at the job fair Wednesday, at the Vernon Lodge.

She reported a "busy flow" of job seekers, outpacing last year's fair. More than 250 had already come through the doors in just the first hour.

Hirers in attendance ranged from big organizations like Interior Health, the RCMP and City of Vernon, to tourism staples like SilverStar Mountain Resort and Predator Ridge, along with industry names like Tolko, and manufacturers like Tekmar.

Naomi Harker with Silver Star interest was strong at her booth, with resort staffing "nearly full" for the summer, but with openings in housekeeping, the spa, and, looking further ahead, for guest services in the shoulder season.

"People are coming ready to have conversations," she said.

At Interior Health, recruiter Yvonne Blize said the organization has openings across multiple fields.

"The perception is you have to have a 'big' education and degree to work in health care, but there are also many entry jobs," Blize said.

"They offer an amazing opportunity to grow, and still do your part to help others."

She noted that IH offers paid education and that openings range from food services and housekeeping to healthcare aids, medical reprocessing, administrative assistants, LPNs, RNs and IT positions.

She said they had received dozens of resumes.

Damian Sayers at Predator Ridge said their booth was "buzzing" with inquiries.

Predator is looking to fill positions in landscaping, turf care, housekeeping and more – but that the resort is "always looking" for talent across its 13 departments.

"We love to invest in talent, get them in the door, and who knows from there," he said.

At full strength, Predator will have a seasonal workforce of 450 employees.

And that season is already going strong.

"It feels like we skipped a season and went straight into summer," he said of the recent hot weather and traffic on the golf course.

"It feels we can never have enough good people," he said.