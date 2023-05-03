Residents of Parker Cove enjoy temporary flood reprieve; major damage left in flood's wake

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A little more than a trickle runs down Falcon Avenue in Parker Cove in place of Tuesday’s torrent.

But the flooding of Whiteman's Creek leaves behind a path of destruction.

Residents watched as the road that leads to the beach began to crumble before their eyes. By nightfall, a car had been swallowed and the dirt below the foundations of several homes started to disappear, leaving porches hanging in mid air.

“You could see pieces of asphalt popping up all day … the road just disintegrated,” says Debbie Reid, whose two-storey home gave her a bird's eye view from a safe distance.

The difference 24 hours made astounded Dawn Taylor.

The realtor rents several properties in the community and said: “I couldn’t even get near it yesterday. I I couldn’t even walk across because the current was so strong.”

All residents are without running water, and power was turned off to those closest to the creek’s runoff.

For now, the water has receded from lapping Brian Potszkai’s home. But, when he’ll be allowed to return is anyone’s guess.

“We have no water, no power … It could be days, weeks, who knows?” he said Wednesday.

The Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre was busy helping those affected by the flood.

Willie Stewart was first in line Wednesday morning, hoping to get information on lodging and meal vouchers.

“We are just going day by day. We’ve been through this with the fires, but hopefully it won't be as long,” he said.

While crews continue 24/7 flood mitigation and monitoring, the OKIB is reminding people that to stay clear of the flood zone and potential hazards. Roads around floods can erode and “collapse or expand without warning,” the band says.

The water’s force may be down to a gentle stream in Parker Cove, but on the other side of Westside Road, the creek still rages. The respite is welcome, but may be short lived.

“I’m hopeful, but there's more rain and warm weather in the forecast, and we know there is still a lot of snowpack to come down,” says Taylor.