Garden hose used to get woman to safety across Parker's Cove floodwaters

Photo: Reddit/WizardWell

A garden hose was used in a dramatic rescue from rushing waters at Parker's Cove.

Reddit user WizardWell posted video Wednesday, stating: "Father and son bring mother to safety over rushing waters."

The video shows two men using a long garden hose as a rope line to aid a woman across knee-deep rushing water as it runs down the street at the Westside community.

One man has the hose tied around his waist as he hangs onto a tree, and the other has the hose tied to a carport post.

The woman gingerly makes her way, hand over hand across the torrent, but slips midway and falls.

Luckily she hangs onto the hose and is able to get back to her feet and across the sandbagged street to safety as her home is surrounded by water.

"Thank God," a woman can be heard saying as the woman in the water gets back up.

Much of the neighbourhood has been under water since Whiteman's Creek spilled its banks Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan Indian Band is warning residents to stay away from hazards and allow emergency crews to work.

The floodwaters have carved up pavement and created a large area of erosion at the mouth of the creek.

"Ground erosions during a flood such as escarpments can be very hazardous and can collapse or expand without warning," OKIB advises.

Fishing, swimming or boating in Okanagan Lake near the high streamflow is also not advised.

"High streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers, increasing risk of drowning," the band says.