Mutrie Dog Park to close for 16 days as improvement work scheduled

Photo: RDNO

Vernon's Mutrie Dog Park will temporarily close for improvements.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the park at the top of East Hill will be closed May 10 to 26.

Crews will be working on the walking paths, adding shade trees, and a water fountain for dogs and their human guardians.

The current wood fibre pathways will be replaced with more weather-resilient and accessible gravel pathways.

The improvements aim to increase park accessibility and enhance user experience.

The park will remain closed 24 hours a day during construction to ensure public safety.

Signs have been posted on site to notify park users.

During the closure, the public is encouraged to explore other dog-friendly parks and trails.

Heads up, BX Ranch Dog Park is currently closed for similar upgrades, but will reopen May 10.