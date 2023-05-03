209304
Vernon  

RDNO issues Grindrod water restrictions as turbidity increases

No watering in Grindrod

- | Story: 424801

Watering your lawn is a big no-no in Grindrod right now.

A temporary outdoor watering ban has been issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Spring runoff is causing a slow down at the Grindrod water treatment plant, resulting in restrictions on non-essential water use. Melting snow has caused water entering the plant to contain increased clay and silt particles.

“When turbidity rises, operators make raw water pass through treatment processes at a slower rate so the plant can still effectively filter out the particles and disinfect your drinking water,” the RDNO says.

With less water moving through the plant, non-essential uses are restricted.

Watering by hand with a water can or a hose with spring-loaded shut-off nozzle is still allowed.

Drip irrigation is allowed at any time because evaporation “is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

212254