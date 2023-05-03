RDNO issues Grindrod water restrictions as turbidity increases

Photo: Unsplash

Watering your lawn is a big no-no in Grindrod right now.

A temporary outdoor watering ban has been issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Spring runoff is causing a slow down at the Grindrod water treatment plant, resulting in restrictions on non-essential water use. Melting snow has caused water entering the plant to contain increased clay and silt particles.

“When turbidity rises, operators make raw water pass through treatment processes at a slower rate so the plant can still effectively filter out the particles and disinfect your drinking water,” the RDNO says.

With less water moving through the plant, non-essential uses are restricted.

Watering by hand with a water can or a hose with spring-loaded shut-off nozzle is still allowed.

Drip irrigation is allowed at any time because evaporation “is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.”