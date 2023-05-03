Vernon's Josh Hyer drafted by CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Photo: U of C/Chris Lindsey

A Vernon football alum has been drafted by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Josh Hyer, a former high school player with the Vernon Secondary School Panthers who graduated in 2017, was an eighth-round pick and was chosen 64th overall in the draft Tuesday night.

Hyer most recently played for the University of Calgary Dinos.

His football career brought him back to Vernon last year for the Kalamalka Bowl, an exhibition game between the UBC Thunderbirds and Dinos. The Thunderbirds took the win 28-7.

Hyer is a defensive lineman, and played 32 games for the Dinos.

The new Tiger-Cat had 5.5 career sacks while at the U of C.

“While battling through an banged-up season last year, Hyer had a breakout game in a win at Alberta that saw him finish with six total tackles, three for loss, and a tone-setting sack in the early going,” the Dinos website states.

Hyer was the only Dinos player to be drafted Tuesday.