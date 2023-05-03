Evacuation order expanded at Parker's Cove; cooling weather to help, but rain won't

Photo: OKIB

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band says a cooling trend will help matters at Parker's Cove, where flooding has impacted the lakeside community.

"The forecast for the rest of the week shows a cooling trend, which is helpful for slowing the rate of melt for snowpack still in the higher elevation of the watershed above Whiteman's Creek," OKIB said in a Wednesday morning update.

Overnight, several more homes were placed on evacuation order or alert after the creek spilled its banks Monday night.

Complicating matters, up to 11 millimetres of rain is expected in the forecast over the next five days in the Whiteman's Creek watershed.

The band says it continues to monitor creek systems on the reserve and work on mitigation measures.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

The evacuation area at Parker's Cove was expanded overnight due to the flooding of Whiteman's Creek.

The Okanagan Indian Band issued an additional evacuation order at 9 p.m.

Residents of the following areas are advised to leave their homes:

Falcon Avenue 139-160

Falcon Avenue 196-223

Falcon Avenue 225-239

Raven Road along Saskatoon Road

Those adjacent to the mouth of the creek

A new evacuation alert was also issued as of 11 p.m. for the following streets:

Grouse Avenue 240-283, 291-320, 334-349

Deer Street 115-130

Elk Street 89-114

Falcon Avenue 224

Lakeshore Drive 34-53

OKIB staff continue to monitor creeks round the clock during the flooding event.

Gabions, sandbags, and tiger dams have been placed to funnel water down the street and away from the homes and infrastructure.

"Residents near the effected vicinity should be prepared to evacuate as this is a fast-evolving event," the band said Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the The ESS will reopen today at 10:30 a.m. in a new location adjacent to the band office at 12420 Westside Rd. It can be reached at 250-309-7603.

Photo: OKIB Evacuation order area