Evacuation order and alert area expanded overnight at Parker's Cove

Photo: OKIB

The evacuation area at Parker's Cove was expanded overnight due to the flooding of Whiteman's Creek.

The Okanagan Indian Band issued an additional evacuation order at 9 p.m.

Residents of the following areas are advised to leave their homes:

Falcon Avenue 139-160

Falcon Avenue 196-223

Falcon Avenue 225-239

Raven Road along Saskatoon Road

Those adjacent to the mouth of the creek

A new evacuation alert was also issued as of 11 p.m. for the following streets:

Grouse Avenue 240-283, 291-320, 334-349

Deer Street 115-130

Elk Street 89-114

Falcon Avenue 224

Lakeshore Drive 34-53

OKIB staff continue to monitor creeks round the clock during the flooding event.

Gabions, sandbags, and tiger dams have been placed to funnel water down the street and away from the homes and infrastructure.

"Residents near the effected vicinity should be prepared to evacuate as this is a fast-evolving event," the band said Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the The ESS will reopen today at 10:30 a.m. in a new location adjacent to the band office at 12420 Westside Rd. It can be reached at 250-309-7603.

Photo: OKIB Evacuation order area