Evacuation order and alert area expanded overnight at Parker's Cove

The evacuation area at Parker's Cove was expanded overnight due to the flooding of Whiteman's Creek.
The Okanagan Indian Band issued an additional evacuation order at 9 p.m.
Residents of the following areas are advised to leave their homes:
- Falcon Avenue 139-160
- Falcon Avenue 196-223
- Falcon Avenue 225-239
- Raven Road along Saskatoon Road
- Those adjacent to the mouth of the creek
A new evacuation alert was also issued as of 11 p.m. for the following streets:
- Grouse Avenue 240-283, 291-320, 334-349
- Deer Street 115-130
- Elk Street 89-114
- Falcon Avenue 224
- Lakeshore Drive 34-53
OKIB staff continue to monitor creeks round the clock during the flooding event.
Gabions, sandbags, and tiger dams have been placed to funnel water down the street and away from the homes and infrastructure.
"Residents near the effected vicinity should be prepared to evacuate as this is a fast-evolving event," the band said Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, the The ESS will reopen today at 10:30 a.m. in a new location adjacent to the band office at 12420 Westside Rd. It can be reached at 250-309-7603.